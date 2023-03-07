Bobette Joy McCabe, 91 died on Tuesday, March 7th.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 12th from 4 to 6 PM with Parish Prayers to begin at 4 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 13th at 11 AM at the Church of St. Mary in Alexandria with a visitation one-hour prior at the church.
A Daughters of Isabella Rosary will be said prior to the Mass in the church on Monday.
Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.