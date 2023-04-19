Bob. C. Swenson, 92 died Wednesday, April 5th.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21st at United Methodist Church in Alexandria. Full military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Interment will take place at Kinkead Cemetery, Alexandria.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior the service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation services, lindfamilyfh.com.