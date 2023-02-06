Barbara Jean Welsh, 94 of Osakis, died on Friday, January 27th.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis.
A visitation will take place one hour prior to the mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Osakis.
A special thank you to Moments Hospice and the Galeon staff for the outstanding care given to our mother.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis. www.royhetland.com