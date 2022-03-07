Annette L. Revering, age 52 of Alexandria, died Saturday, March 5th.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12th at Church of St. Mary in Alexandria.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials preferred to the Douglas County Humane Society or Knute Nelson Hospice.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.