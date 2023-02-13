Alfred P. Minnerath, 91 of Alexandria, died on Friday, February 10th.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 18th at 10 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.
A visitation will take place on Friday, February 17th from 4 to 7 PM and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Alexandria.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota, 656 Transfer Road, St. Paul, MN. 55114 or the JDRF International (Juvenile Diabetes) 200 Vesey Street, 128th floor, New York, NY 10281-5504 www.jdrf.org
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.