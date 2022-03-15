Alan L. Pederson, age 71, of Osakis, died on Friday, March 11th.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, March 25th, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Private family interment will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Osakis VFW Post #7902 Honor Guard. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com

