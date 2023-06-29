Alan Andreasen, 75 of Glenwood died on Friday, June 23rd.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8th at Barsness Lutheran Church in rural Glenwood.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 7th at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date in the Barsness Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.