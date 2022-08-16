Agnes M. (Pischke) (Daas) Byrne, 97 of Alexandria, died on Monday, August 8th.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 17th, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Millerville.
Interment is at the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m., with a Daughters of Isabella Rosary beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a prayer service and time of sharing on Tuesday, August 16, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
