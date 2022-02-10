Stanley Wayne Greiner, age 78 of Miltona, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 2 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel in Alexandria.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 2-4 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home and then continue one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Interment will be in Parkers Prairie Cemetery in Parkers Prairie, MN.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.