Kathryn Melby Akerman, 94, of Ashby, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls. Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Kvam …