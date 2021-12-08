Robert “Bobby” Hutchings, 87 of Hoffman died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Hoffman Senior Living.
There will be a Private Funeral Service for Robert “Bobby” Hutchings.
Jerome Kiehne, 82 of Hoffman, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Alomere Health in Alexandria, MN.
Harold J. DeBlieck age 64, of Osakis died on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, Dec…
Beatrice “Bea” A. Swenson, age 91, of Alexandria, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Donald Dean Baustian, age 97, of Alexandria, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Knute Nelson.
Joanne Olson, age 89, of rural Farwell, died on Friday, December 3, 2021.
