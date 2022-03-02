Lucille Waldorf died on Tuesday, March 1, 2021 at Diamond Willow in Alexandria, MN at the age of 96.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Belle River. Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home with parish prayers at 5:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday for one hour prior to the service at the church.
This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Lucille’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 11:00 AM on Monday. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net