Leroy Lanoue, age 90, died on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, June 16, 2023 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria with a Prayer Service at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Friday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net