Keith “Melvin” Hvezda, age 62, of rural Lowry, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, following a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15th at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in rural Lowry, with Fr. Joe Vandeberg officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Glenwood and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the St. John Nepomuk Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood.