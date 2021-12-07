Obituary - Harold J. DeBlieck, 64

Harold J. DeBlieck age 64, of Osakis died on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Roy-Hetland Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
A live stream and recording of the service will be available 11:00 AM on Friday, December 10, 2021, on the funeral home website.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.