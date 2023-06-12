Cletus Bitzan, age 87 of Millerville, died on Friday, June 9, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Millerville.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning, one hour prior to the service at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net