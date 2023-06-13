Bonnie Isaacson, 75, of Underwood, died Monday, June 12, 2023, in her home.
Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church of rural Underwood.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 16 from 5 to 7 PM, with a Prayer at 6:45 PM, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Inurnment: Silent Vale Cemetery of rural Underwood
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls
Condolences: GlendeNilson.com