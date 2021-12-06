Beatrice “Bea” A. Swenson, age 91, of Alexandria, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

A funeral service will be held at11 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Alexandria. Interment will take place at Kinkead Cemetery, Alexandria.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.

