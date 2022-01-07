Arlan Johnson, age 90, of Alexandria died on Thursday, January 6, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria, MN. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

A live stream and recording of the service will be available 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, on the funeral home website.

Arlan's family requests everyone to wear a mask during the visitation on Monday and also for the memorial service on Tuesday.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net

More from this section

Obituary - Arlan Johnson, 90

Arlan Johnson, age 90, of Alexandria died on Thursday, January 6, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria, MN. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home and on…

Obituary - George White, 63

George White, age 63, of Brooten, MN, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.

Obituary- Harland Hanson, 97

Harland Hanson, age 97, of Evansville formerly of Hoffman, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Evansville Care Campus, Evansville, Minnesota.