Well & Company, located at 1103 Broadway St., Suite 102 in Alexandria, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, May 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community.
A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Planned Parenthood of Alexandria. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $5,500!
Well & Company provides direct primary care and integrative services, offering medical care and treatments that are affordable, accessible, and personalized to each client. The company also includes a medspa, fusing together healthcare and medical esthetics by treating visible concerns as well as overall wellbeing. For more information visit wellandcoalex.com.