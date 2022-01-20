We are very sad to announce the postponement of our chili cook off. BUT….. Hang on to those Storybook decorations and ideas! We will carry our Children’s Storybook theme forward to our new date and are so excited to turn the page to a new chapter in October!
Due to COVID-19 concerns, United Way of Douglas & Pope Counties has decided to postpone the Chili Cook-off originally scheduled for February 15th to October 4th at Broadway Ballroom.
We feel it is in the best interest of our attendees, participants, volunteers and our staff to move the event to a later date. Our mission and priority has always been to provide care for all in our community and we want everyone to enjoy the event in the safest possible way.
United Way would like to thank all of our partners and guests for their support and we can’t wait to host an event that is safer for everyone to attend while still providing that fun Chili Cook-Off atmosphere we all know and love.