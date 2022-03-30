Members from the Greater Alexandria Area Association of Realtors including Brandon Johnson, MLS Chair, Mike Mohr, Affiliate Director, and Mike Munson, President, will come to you with a current housing market update and future predictions on where it’s headed.
The finance sector in the industry has started to see change, will we see more? Tune in to hear more! Join us in this one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Wednesday, April 20 from 11 am – 12 pm.
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.