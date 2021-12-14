The Written Gift will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, December 17 from 7:30 to 8:30 am at Lind Family Funeral Home, 1623 10th Avenue East in Alexandria.
Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the many businesses and organizations within the community.
A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Selective TV. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at a record high of $6,618!
The Written Gift is a local non-profit organization dedicated to helping the community with advance care planning (ACP). The Written Gift utilizes community outreach and education to promote ACP and advocate for patient choice. It works collaboratively with agencies and facilities in the community to implement health care programs that encourage patient participation in ACP and assure patient centered care.
For more information, visit www.thewrittengift.com.