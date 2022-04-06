The 2022 Grace Gala will be held in-person on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Crooked Willow event center in Osakis, MN. This year’s event will feature interactive games and activities, a live auction with local auctioneer Todd Whiting, and evening-long entertainment by Sweet Keys Dueling Pianos, sponsored by Integrity Title!
Along with the live event, we will be hosting a week long online silent auction that will run from Sunday, May 1st until the live event starts at 5pm on May 6th.
If you have any questions about Zion or the Grace Gala, please feel free to contact the school at 320-763-4842 or email donations@zionalex.org. Donations can be dropped off at the Zion office or mailed to Zion Lutheran School by Friday, April 8th.
It is Zion’s desire to continue to achieve a high standard of education for Preschool through 8th grade while keeping the message of Christ’s love and forgiveness clear in everything being taught. This message, with your help, will allow the next generation of Christian leaders to be trained in a way that they should go so that when they are old, they will not depart from it. (Proverbs 22:6). With your help, we will be able to do just that! All while having some fun!