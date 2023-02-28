Kingdom Kids is a local daycare learning center that has been prominent in the Glenwood area since 2006. Many families in the area use or have benefited from their services.
Kingdom Kids needs your help. The building they rent has been sold and the daycare needs to be moved out of the building by June 2023. Land has been purchased for a new facility and funds need to be raised for the down payment so that the construction crew can break ground on their all-new building.
To lose this daycare center would be devastating to many families and employees who rely on their services for daycare and employment.
A silent auction has been planned to help raise funds for the new daycare. If you can donate in any way, either monetary or with an auction item(s), it would be very much appreciated. Please like and share our event page ‘Silent Auction for Kingdom Kids’ on Facebook.
All donations can be arranged to be picked up by calling Tiana at 320.766.0786 or can be mailed to KK Silent Auction, % Tiana Solbreken, 421 2nd Ave SE, Glenwood, MN 56334. If you have any questions, please contact Tiana at the number above. All donations need to be turned in or be scheduled for pick up by Friday, March 31st. Please include your name, business card and/or address information with your donation.
Thank you so much for supporting Kingdom Kids and our silent auction.
Please complete this form and return it with your donation or return it via mail to the address above or
email nanasgiftsmore@gmail.com to schedule a pickup.
Please provide a brief description of the item(s) you are donating:
