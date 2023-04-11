Register today for a 2023 Motorcycle Rider Safety Class!! This is a hybrid training course. Completion of the 5 hour e-Course/online course is REQUIRED prior to attending class. (Refer to Course Description for information or Confirmation email for instructions to complete the e-Course). Hands-on training will be held at ATCC’s Truck Driving Building and we supply the motorcycles! Students ages 18 and over MUST have a Motorcycle Permit prior to class to earn your motorcycle endorsement.
See attached flyer with 2023 schedule and additional class information.
Register online with credit card by clicking this link which will take you directly to our online registration webpage:
https://mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/265/program_id/44/subcategory_id/858
BRC Registration