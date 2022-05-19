The Saturday Art Market is an exciting opportunity for locals and visitors to gather at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria every Saturday all summer! Visit with local artists and shop their offerings while enjoying food, kids’ activities, and different live music each week!
The market, which is held next to the Alexandria Farmer’s Market, runs every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm through September 3.
The Saturday, May 28 performer is ParaDocx. This duo of retired doctors Bill Glade and John Emblom formed three years ago. After stumbling through open mic events and various appearances, the groove was found. They now perform regularly in a variety of settings including last year’s Saturday Art Market.