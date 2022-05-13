Love INC will be revealing a NEW LOGO! To celebrate they are having an Open House and Logo / Sign Reveal Party! Join them Thursday, May 19th from 9-11 am at 44 Glenn Rd NW, Alexandria, MN 56308 to see their new logo revealed to the public with our new building signs. - NEW Sign Reveal at 10 am!
Love In the Name of Christ will offer building tours, snacks, swag, brochures, fun and information about what they do and why they do it. Everyone is welcome!
Open House from 9 am to 11 am with the signs revealed at 10 am. Bring a friend and come join the fun! Media Welcome!