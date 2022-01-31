Alexandria City Administrator Marty Schultz will discuss some of the important issues the City will be facing in the year ahead. Schultz will also review upcoming infrastructure and building projects. Join us in this one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Wednesday, February 16 from 12-1 pm.
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners.
For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.