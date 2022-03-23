Nicole J. Phillips is a national speaker, author, podcast host, and columnist. She will share insight from her book The Negative Remedy: Unlocking More Joy, Less Stress, and Better Relationships Through Kindness at a Spring Luncheon hosted by Alexandria Public Schools Community Education and the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 27 at Holiday Inn of Alexandria.
Using humor, compassion, and encouragement, Phillips draws on scientific research and real-life examples to help us recognize unhelpful negative thought patterns, show kindness toward others even when we don’t feel like it, and discover how one little change actually changes everything. You will leave inspired with tools and tips that really work to change each day.
The luncheon is generously sponsored by Winning Edge Graphics. Serving begins at 11:15 am, with the presentation taking place from 11:45 am to 1 pm. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a reserved table of 8. For tickets or more information, contact the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or visit alexandriamn.org.