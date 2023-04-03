This Friday there will be a Good Friday Service at the Sonshine Villa, 3 pm. Senior Adult Foster Care home located at 110 Sumac Drive, Alexandria.
Pastor Dane Compton will be sharing a message & playing his clarinet.
RSVP by calling 815-6654
