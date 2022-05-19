Creative Touch Boutique (CTB) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 to celebrate the start of its build at CTB’s future location of 5th Ave. and Broadway St. in historic downtown Alexandria. Members of the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Ambassadors, and Membership Team, business representatives working on the CTB project, CTB owners and staff, and community members were in attendance to help celebrate.
Creative Touch Boutique is a retail store offering a variety of women’s clothing, home décor, baby, and children’s items. CTB’s future location will feature a three-story building with the retail space being on the main level, the second floor will offer product storage, staff space, and photo studio, and the third floor will have office space and conference rooms available for rent.
