Cool School Plunge Rescheduled

The Cool School Plunge has been rescheduled.
The Plunge is now on March 11th at 2pm.
You can still sign up and fundraise at plungemn.org.
Plungers will be able to enjoy the Pep Fest in the gym at DMS.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.