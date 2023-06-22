Because of the poor air quality and chance of rain the Red Willow Arts Coalition is moving the John Denver Tribute tonight to the HS auditorium. Doors open at 6p.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Teen dies in crash near Alexandria early Friday morning
- Two people are injured in three-vehicle crash in construction area
- Two people are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
- Three people die in two-vehicle crash Sunday in central Minnesota
- Thefts of boat, 2 jet skis in Walworth County believed to be related, authorities say
- Home explosion and fire reported in Parkers Prairie on Wednesday
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask the Trooper"
- Law Enforcement Agencies in North Dakota Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment
- Man dies after being trapped in a grain bin in western Minnesota
- Victim is identified in early morning crash Friday near Alexandria
Images
Videos
Trending Articles
Articles
- Teen dies in crash near Alexandria early Friday morning
- Two people are injured in three-vehicle crash in construction area
- Two people are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
- Three people die in two-vehicle crash Sunday in central Minnesota
- Thefts of boat, 2 jet skis in Walworth County believed to be related, authorities say
- Home explosion and fire reported in Parkers Prairie on Wednesday
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask the Trooper"
- Law Enforcement Agencies in North Dakota Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment
- Man dies after being trapped in a grain bin in western Minnesota
- Victim is identified in early morning crash Friday near Alexandria