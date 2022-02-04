The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized three new Chamber members on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota is located at 426 Broadway St. in Alexandria. It is a non-profit organization that provides legal services in the areas of housing, family, senior issues, and more. It provides these services free of charge to those who qualify. Learn more at lsnmlaw.org.
Pictured: Kelly Wencl, Communication & Outreach Coordinator; Sarah Moore, Supervising Attorney
Yoga Borealis is located at 609 ½ Broadway St. in Alexandria and is owned by Jen Frohne. Jen provides vinyasa, slow flow, yin, and gentle styles of yoga. Regularly scheduled classes are available along with private classes. The studio also offers a retail space that features many Minnesota made items. Learn more at yogaborealismn.com.
Pictured: Jen Frohne, Owner & Instructor
True Freedom Physical Therapy is located at 1103 Broadway St., Ste. 102 inside WELL & Company, and is owned by Summer Erdmann. Summer has 19 years of experience and primarily focuses on women’s health in the areas of prenatal, postpartum, vertigo, pelvic pain, and more. It is a cash-based clinic, so a doctor referral is not needed. Learn more at truefreedomphysicaltherapy.com.
Pictured: Summer Erdmann, Owner & Physical Therapist
The Membership Team serves as a resource to new members by providing support through conversations and introductions that will cultivate and promote positive ongoing relationships between Chamber members. For more information on the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-763-3161 or visit www.alexandriamn.org