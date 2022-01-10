The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized three new Chamber members on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
NextStep Homecare provides a range of home care to clients requiring up to 24-hour care, including pediatric care. Its nurses are trained in tracheostomy care, ventilator care, G/J feedings, IV therapy, and other medical interventions. It is currently expanding its space and services with an infant, 5-year old, and adult simulator which will allow community members to take CPR and other trainings. Learn more at nextstephomecare.org.
Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) is a nation-wide company that provides a wide array of loan products and investment tools to help meet every home owners unique financial needs. When it comes to being a home loan provider, the team focuses on providing high quality service and attention to detail. PMR also has the ability to get a pre-approval letter done in under 24 hours with its FastTrac © Loan Approval System. Learn more by visiting teamkarenhomeloans.com.
Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation (ATCCF) was established in 1971 as the fundraising arm of Alexandria Technical & Community College. Over the years, thousands of students have benefited from ATCCF scholarships as well as from in-kind donations of equipment. The foundation is also responsible for Foundation Hall, which has 33 four-bedroom apartments and 7 two-bedroom. Learn more by visiting alextech.edu/foundation.
The Membership Team serves as a resource to new members by providing support through conversations and introductions that will cultivate and promote positive ongoing relationships between Chamber members. For more information on the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-763-3161 or visit www.alexandriamn.org