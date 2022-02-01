The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Del Mari Runck, retired COO, Market President and Director of Neighborhood National Bank in Alexandria, is the recipient of the 2021 “Friend of the Chamber” award. The award was announced at the Chamber’s Annual Celebration on Monday, January 31.
The Friend of the Chamber award was established in 1990 and is presented annually to a person who has gone beyond expectations, giving of their time, talents, resources, or influence to benefit the Chamber and its membership.
Runck got her start in banking in 1981 as a teller at Security State Bank in Wimbledon, ND. Over the next 20 years she climbed the ranks to bookkeeper, lending officer and vice president of operations. In 2001, she moved to Alexandria to accept a position as EVP/CFO/COO at Neighborhood National Bank. In 2010, she became President/CEO and in 2015 moved into the role of COO/Market Manager and Director.
She has earned several professional accolades, including being named one of the Top 50 Women in Finance in Minnesota in 2013 by Finance and Commerce, an Outstanding Women in Banking in 2000 by NorthWestern Financial Review, Lakes Area Professional Women’s Spirit of Professional Development Award honoree in 2010, and 2004 Woman of the Year by the Alexandria Business and Professional Women’s organization.
Runck has given of her time and talents to the Chamber in many ways. She joined the Chamber Ambassadors in 2003, serving in this role for 18 years. She became a member of the Chamber Finance Committee in 2004, a role she still serves in today. She served on the Chamber Board of Directors from 2014 to 2019, serving as treasurer in 2017 and as president in 2018. Runck has been a strong advocate for the Chamber and the work it does through business membership, sponsorship support, serving on the board and committees, participating in leadership programs and events, and encouraging and allowing employees time to be involved as well.
Runck retired in June 2021 after 20 years with Neighborhood National Bank and 40 years in the banking industry.