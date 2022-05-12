The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Dr. Tom Tardif has several different aspects and services of his business including Postural Restoration, Postural Dental Integration, Integrative Dry Needling, Therapeutic Cupping, Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization, VO2 Max & Metabolic Analysis, Better Faster Stronger Science, and more. Dr. Tardif does 1-on-1 training, small group training, and offers educational workshops. His whole goal is to build a foundation for optimal performance. Learn more at drtomtardif.com.
Pictured: Dr. Tom Tardif, PT, DPT, PRC, CSCS, CIDN, Pn1
Johnny on the Spot CPR is owned and operated by John Frusciante. John does onsite CPR training for businesses or anyone looking to get certified or re-certified. John has a background in law enforcement and has served on various fire departments. Learn more by emailing johnnyonthespotcpr@gmail.com or by calling 701-388-1552.
Pictured: John Frusciante, Owner
Master Networks is a nation-wide organization that recently opened a chapter in Alexandria. Membership is industry exclusive and once accepted into the organization no one else serving that specialty will be accepted. Weekly meetings offer members the opportunity to educate others on their business and include training and development. Learn more by visiting masternetworks.com.
Pictured: Members Kami Schefers, Homeowners Financial Group; Ruth Molloy, Edward Jones; Gary Johnson, Lakes Health & Wellness
Wave Aviation Solutions is a new business owned and operated by Kreg Anderson in Alexandria. Wave Aviation Solutions is an aircraft dealership and offers aviation insurance. Kreg has an extensive background in aviation, he is a pilot, and manages the Alexandria Airport. Learn more by visiting Wave Aviation Solutions on Facebook. Pictured: Kreg Anderson, Owner
The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.
For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.