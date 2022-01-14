The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized three local businesses on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Philip Kraft is the owner of a new nonprofit in Alexandria, Cardboard Cares. The organization receives recycled cardboard from many local businesses and packages it to be recycled. The money earned goes towards art supplies and classes for youth. The Cardboard Cares team works out of the Alex Rubbish building and has a bin there for the public to drop off cardboard. Find out how to donate your cardboard and learn more at cardboardcares.org.
UPS Customer Center recently finished a new facility located at 4150 Dakota St. This facility is where all local packages come to be sorted, put on vehicles, and sent out for deliveries. The space has room to fit 30 UPS vehicles indoors, along with its normal operations of sorting packages, and more. The Customer Center is open Monday – Friday, 4-6 pm. Learn more by searching UPS Customer Center locations at UPS.com.
Countryside Body Shop transferred ownership to Jim Gruber and Jason Hageness in July of 2021. The business services vehicles of all sizes including semis, motor coaches, cars, and trucks. It is open from Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm. The company’s website offers online scheduling and status updates on vehicles being serviced. Learn more at countrysidealex.com.
The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.
For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.