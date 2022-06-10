The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Jill Swanstrom is the owner and stylist at newly opened JIVE Hair located at 123 6th Ave. E in Alexandria. Jill has been a stylist since 2009 focusing on coloring and extension services for women. She has traveled coast to coast to enhance her education including Boston, New York, and Lost Angeles. Jill’s services can be booked online at her website. The name JIVE comes from her family – there are five of them and they all start with the letter “J”. Learn more at jivehair.glossgenius.com.
True Freedom Physical Therapy has a mission to give patients back their freedom to breathe, freedom to move, and freedom to choose. It is a new business founded by Physical Therapist, Summer Erdmann who has experience treating all ages and the full spectrum of conditions while specializing in women’s health. It is located at 1103 Broadway St., Ste. 102 inside WELL & Company. Learn more by visiting truefreedomphysicaltherapy.com.
New Kingdom Healthcare offers wellness and illness primary healthcare for children and adults combining traditional, holistic, and integrative approaches in a judgment free setting. It has 7 locations across Minnesota with Alexandria being its newest location at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 103. Learn more by visiting newkingdomwellness.com.
Doug Paulson is the director of the newly opened organization, Unity Recovery located at 503 Hawthorne St., Ste. 55. Doug provides substance use disorder treatment and education in a group setting of up to 12 individuals per session. He also provides assessments, individual counseling, and DWI education classes. Learn more by visiting Unity Recovery on Facebook.
The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.
For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.