The Car Care Program will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event at its new location at 4353 County Road 82 SE on Friday, January 21 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community.
A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Safe Families for Children. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $4,800.
The Car Care Program is a 501c3 faith-based nonprofit with a mission of “promoting Independence by providing car care.” The program accepts donated cars, repairs them and then gives them to families and individuals in need who are faced with a transportation barrier. If a family or individual already owns a vehicle but can't afford necessary repairs, the program can repair the vehicle. The work is done primarily through volunteers and donated services.
For more information, visit carcareprogram.org.