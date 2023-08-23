Bethany on the Lake and the entire Monarch Healthcare Management family celebrate being named Minnesota’s Best in the Star Tribune premier Readers’ Choice Awards. They are honored to be named Gold Winners in the categories of Best Nursing Home, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care, and Best Senior Customer Service. This is the fourth consecutive year they have been named best nursing home and assisted living, and the second year for best memory care.
“We are grateful to bring home the gold for best skilled nursing facility, best memory care, and adding best senior customer service to our list of awards this year has us thrilled! We look forward to continuing to provide both outstanding skilled nursing care and customer service that exceeds our standards for years to come.” states Matthew Fischer, Executive Director at Bethany on the Lake. “Awards are great to win, but they are really just a reminder that we have an amazing team that is here for the right reasons, and it is both an honor and privilege to serve our senior population.”
Bethany on the Lake, a Monarch Healthcare Management facility, located at 1020 Lark Street, Alexandria, has been serving seniors in the area for more than a century. In addition to providing long-term care and short-term rehabilitation, Bethany on the Lake also offers adult day services, and memory care assisted living. For more information visit their website, facebook page or call 320-762-1567.