The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, May 19, 2023. The event was hosted by Kalon Prep Academy. Chamber Board President, Tyler Notch, drew the winning business, Alomere Health, from the pot of more than 640 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,369.
Pot of Gold items were generously sponsored by the following Chamber members: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Alexandria Band Boosters, Alexandria Farmers Market, Alexandria Technical & Community College, AMS Digital Productions, Amy Christopherson – State Farm Insurance, Avon Independent Representative – Mary Becker, Bethany on the Lake, Bethel Manor & Winona Shores Apartments, Boy Scouts of America – Northern Lights Council, Bruckner Mediation, Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra, CM – Woodworks, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors, Douglas County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC), Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical, Escape Room Alexandria, First Lutheran Church/Community Preschool, Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association, Glow. Airbrush Tan Studio, Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County ReStore, Hilltop Lumber, Innovative Builders, Irmadene Hanson, LLC, KIK-FM & COOL-FM, Lakes Area Connections, Manpower, Multi Business Solutions, Noonan Sport Specialists, Nortec Communications, Inc., Palmer Creations, Pike & Pint Grill, Pioneer PBS, Quality Computer Services of Central MN, LLC, Rose City Sign, Runestone Electric Association, Sara Thingvold, Professional LLC, SERVPRO of Douglas & Otter Tail Counties, Someplace Safe Thrift Store, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store, Titus 2 Retreat Center, Unity Recovery, WELL & Company, PLLC, West Central Sanitation, West Central Technology, and Winning Edge.
The Pot of Gold drawing is a highly anticipated part of each Wake Up event. Donations include business items, discounted services, gift certificates, and promotional items. Every Chamber member is included in the drawing, but a representative of the business drawn must be present to win.
For more information about the Pot of Gold or Wake Up Alexandria, contact Jess Ptacek at the Chamber of Commerce, 320-763-1489 or jess@alexandriamn.org.