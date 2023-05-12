The Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation invites the community to its groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, May 19 at 2 pm to celebrate the start of Foundation Hall II located at 15th Ave. E & Jefferson St. in Alexandria, MN. Reception to follow at Foundation Hall.
Foundation Hall offers accommodations and amenities to Alexandria Technical & Community College students. Rooms offer a full kitchen and private bedrooms with all utilities just steps away from the campus. Learn more by visiting AlexTech.edu/Foundation.
Ground Breakings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161