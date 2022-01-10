The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber and other Chambers in the Upper Midwest to bring the Midwest Economic Forecast Summit to our region on February 8. This summit is the first in a four-part series that will convene regional and national industry experts and thought leaders for crucial conversations on four regional topics: Economic Forecast (February 8), Agriculture (May 3), Cybersecurity & Tech (August 2), and Energy (November 1).
Our nation recently faced a global recession, record unemployment and extreme economic uncertainty. The February 8 Summit is an opportunity to learn about regional and national trends, understand our biggest threats, examine factors that keep our area competitive, and hear from leaders across various sectors that are the backbone of our economy.
It will feature panel discussions featuring experts in agriculture, energy, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and technology. Keynote speakers include Neel Kashkari, president/CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Dr. Scott Beaulier, dean of business at North Dakota State University, and Commissioner Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Kashkari will address the economy on a national scale and touch on the impact of COVID-19, federal recovery dollars, housing, and workforce challenges. Beaulier is actively engaged in understanding and advocating for policies that foster dynamic, vibrant economies that best allow businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. He will discuss how policies are integral to economic success and how innovative, creative, and dedicated business leaders are the lifeblood of any economy. Grove, previously an executive at Google for 12 years, is focused on empowering the growth of the Minnesota economy. Under his leadership, the department works on growing the state’s workforce, closing the opportunity gap, and providing businesses and startups the support they need to grow and thrive.