Due to the unexpected weather tomorrow the Annual Meeting which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 5th has been moved to Thursday, April 6th instead. The meeting is at noon at the VFW Post #936, located on 3rd Avenue East in Alexandria.
139th ANNUAL MEETING for Holmes City Farmers Mutual Insurance Company Reschedued
-
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- More wintry weather coming our way, Winter Storm Watch for Friday
- Trump is indicted, Minnesota political leaders respond
- Alexandria Public Schools names new Woodland Elementary Principal
- Man is injured in crash near Glenwood on snow and ice covered roads
- If you think the weather is bad here, check out North Dakota
- Many spots to see 2+ inches of snow Friday, plan ahead for slippery roads
- Another late season winter storm set to hit Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday
- Heavy snow and strong winds to impact much of the area through early Thursday
- Alcohol a factor in crash of motorcycles that injured 3, Dodge County authorities say
Images
Videos
Trending Articles
Articles
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- More wintry weather coming our way, Winter Storm Watch for Friday
- Trump is indicted, Minnesota political leaders respond
- Alexandria Public Schools names new Woodland Elementary Principal
- Man is injured in crash near Glenwood on snow and ice covered roads
- If you think the weather is bad here, check out North Dakota
- Many spots to see 2+ inches of snow Friday, plan ahead for slippery roads
- Another late season winter storm set to hit Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday
- Heavy snow and strong winds to impact much of the area through early Thursday
- Alcohol a factor in crash of motorcycles that injured 3, Dodge County authorities say