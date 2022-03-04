(Listen to Mark Anthony "One on One" talk below in the attached audio clip)
In this week's One on One segment Mark Anthony talks with children's librarian Sarah Wethern at the Douglas County Library about her career as a librarian and how she loves the Alexandria Lakes area.
One on One with Mark Anthony, is heard Saturdays on KXRA-1490AM / 100.3fm/105.7fm (@7:40am) and KXRA-92.3FM (@7:00am), as well as each Sunday morning on KXRZ Z99.3fm (@10:15am).
The interview is also re-broadcast on Monday mornings on KX92 at 10:00am and on Z99 at 9:10am.