(listen to Joe's one on one talk below in the attached audio clip)
In this week's One on One segment Joe Korkowski talks with Tami Bredeson. She and her husband Kim Bredeson have owned Carlos Creek Winery since 2008. The couple are selling the business to their son Tyler and his wife Michelle at the end of this month. She talks a little about the path they've taken from first owning a winery to now in this audio interview.
Carlos Creek Winery and 22 Northman Brewery is part of Bold North Cellars.
