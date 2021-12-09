(listen to Joe's one on one talk below in the attached audio clip)
In this week's One on One segment Joe Korkowski talks with Knute Nelson's Lindsey Sand. UCare Foundation and LeadingAge MN Foundation both gave Knute Nelson grant funds for a pilot initiative to integrate health care, social services and community supports.
